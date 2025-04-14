Police Force FC and Monedderlust FC secure dominant wins at NTC

Elite League Season VII
The Guyana Police Force FC and Monedderlust FC produced commanding performances on Saturday night at the National Training Centre (NTC), Providence, as both teams recorded emphatic victories in their respective matchups.
The opening match saw Monedderlust FC cruise past Mainstay Goldstar FC with a 5-0 scoreline. Rayan Rose opened the scoring in the 20th minute, while Jaden Thom found the net in first-half stoppage time (45+1) to double the lead. The second half belonged to Monedderlust’s attacking trio as Terrence Lewis (58’) and Tyrone Delph (60’, 67’) piled on the goals to complete the rout.