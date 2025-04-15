Struggles for the soul of a new Guyana

A new Guyana is in the making. And a struggle is underway for the soul of the new Guyana; this struggle may be seen in the Guyanese media. The debate is a necessary one. Unfortunately, the Government and its spokespersons are thin-skinned and simultaneously defensive/aggressive. This is unnecessary and unfortunate. The Government has a case to make, and can make it better. And the Opposition is simultaneously sulking and threatening. One doesn’t really know what their policy propositions are. In the midst of all of this, the soul of the new Guyana is struggling to be born.

The first struggle is an environmental one. All three of the leading parties have made the choice to exploit Guyana’s newly-discovered energy resources. There is criticism of this within the society. But both this government and its predecessor have considered the poverty levels of Guyanese and come to the conclusion that it is justified, in the circumstances, to use the receipts from the new energy resources to build up infrastructure for development with a view to improving the life-chances of Guyanese. It is a point of view deserving to be heard.