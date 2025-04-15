Brava, Cloud Carib Limited announce partnership

-promise advanced cyber security

Brava, which describes itself as a leading Information and Communication Technology provider with extensive subsea and fiber network assets and a robust Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) practice across the region announced yesterday that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Cloud Carib Limited.

A press release from Brava said the partnership represents a major step forward in delivering secure, regionally compliant, and high-performance digital solutions for enterprises, governments, and service providers across the Caribbean and Latin America. Brava said its robust, low-latency network, when combined with Cloud Carib’s sovereign cloud infrastructure and deep expertise in managed services, will provide clients with access to a unified IT ecosystem built for resilience, scale, and security, while ensuring data is stored and managed within the region, under local laws, ensuring privacy, compliance, and digital independence.