Defective De Hoop Branch Road repaired following complaint

Following a letter published by Stabroek News regarding the poor work done on the De Hoop Branch Road, repairs have since been undertaken and residents have reported a noticeable improvement in the condition of the road.

In the letter published on April 9th, J Panchu, a resident of De Hoop on the East Coast of Demerara expressed concern over the substandard work done by two contractors who were awarded different sections of the road under the government’s farm-to-market access road initiative. While commending the government’s efforts to improve road infrastructure across the country, the resident highlighted that the execution of works left much to be desired.

According to the letter, the first contractor completed work on one section of the road last year, but almost immediately, defects became evident. The road surface was described as “very wavy” and, within two months, some areas reportedly began to sink.

Meanwhile, the second contractor, who was assigned another section of the road, was accused of starting rehabilitation work several months ago but failing to complete it. The resident noted that the contractor removed the existing asphalt but left the surface in a deteriorated and pothole-ridden state. This, they said, caused significant inconvenience to drivers and damage to vehicles, especially during the current rice harvesting season.

“When the other contractor commenced work on the second section of the road, even though apprehensive, residents were hopeful that the work would be completed in a timely manner and that the quality of work would be better than that done by the first contractor.

Unfortunately, even though work would have started several months ago, not a lot has been achieved. In fact, this contractor dug up the old asphalt on the road, leaving it in a very rough state, covered in potholes, and has not done any further work since then. It is now a nightmare for residents to drive on this section of the road since it is causing severe damage to the suspensions of their vehicles. In addition, the residents are in the middle of the rice harvesting season and trucks have to transport paddy along this very road in its current state”, the letter writer said.

Following the publication of the letter and a site visit by Stabroek News, the complainant confirmed that works were carried out over the weekend and the road is now in better condition.

It is yet unclear if it was the region or the Ministry of Public Works which was responsible for the contract and why the poor work was tolerated in the first place.