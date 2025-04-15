From 75 to 350: WE LIFT expands as more women join business expo

The Women’s Empowerment and Leadership Initiative for Transformation (WELIFT) continues to make strides in empowering female entrepreneurs across Guyana, with participation growing from just 75 women in its early stages to over 350 at its most recent event over the weekend.

“It was wonderful to see,” Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud told Stabroek News as she reflected on the growing enthusiasm and involvement. Participants came from different regions, including Region One, though not all regions were represented.

Despite this, the event, held at the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, featured a diverse range of products and services, highlighting the evolving landscape of women-led businesses in Guyana. Among the standout participants, the minister said, were two women offering tender document preparation services. “That’s a pretty remarkable service,” she said. “They were talking about how difficult it was to get into this area and how happy they were to be there to network.”