Hamilton emphasises right to education at UN forum on People of African Descent

“The development of Afro-Guyanese, and Guyanese as a whole, in Guyana’s multi-ethnic nation, is a priority for my government,” Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, yesterday told the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent at the United Nations.

He called for the advancement of reparatory justice in the age of artificial intelligence (AI). Hamilton was part of the team that represented the Government of Guyana at the Forum.

According to his presentation as released by the Department of Public Information, Hamilton told the Forum in New York, “We have embarked on a transformative agenda which is rapidly changing the economic and physical infrastructure of the country. This is deliberately matched with initiatives that ensure greater inclusion and participation of all citizens in the goods, services and opportunities available, to reduce poverty, geographic disparities, ethnic insecurities and inequality.”