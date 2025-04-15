Man being sought over murder of Cuban at Melanie

The police yesterday issued a bulletin for a man following the murder of a 54-year-old Cuban who was stabbed several times about his body during a robbery early Sunday morning at Melanie Market Street.

Dead is José Aurelio Ramírez of Melanie, East Coast Demerara (ECD). The incident occurred while Ramírez and his Cuban girlfriend, Yolenny Pérez Martínez, also of Melanie, were heading home after they both were drinking beers at a bar located in the community.

The police are seeking Tyrese Blair, 18, whose last known address is Lot 44 Buxton Middle Walk, ECD