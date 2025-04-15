PM’s office launches International Girls in ICT Day

On Saturday, April 12, 2025, the Office of the Prime Minister’s (OPM) Industry and Innovation Unit launched its observance of International Girls in ICT Day with a Virtual Training Programme in collaboration with the Caribbean Association of National Telecommunication Organizations (CANTO).

Hosted under the banner of Tech4Girls: AI Skills for Success, an OPM press release said participants from across the Caribbean region were brought together under the regional initiative, including Guyana. Females aged 15 and above who participated in the one-day programme, were offered a dynamic and engaging platform to explore key areas in Artificial Intelligence (AI), such as Career Opportunities in AI, Text-to-Speech Technologies, the use of ChatGPT, and Ethical Considerations in AI.