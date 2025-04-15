Ram moves to court over right of independent candidates to stand for election in geographical constituencies

Chartered accountant and attorney at law Christopher Ram has moved to the court for a declaration that individuals have the right to stand for elections to the National Assembly as independent candidates in geographical constituencies.

In a Fixed Date Application, Ram says a true and proper interpretation of Article 160 (2) (a) of the Constitution would yield such a declaration.

Article 160 (2) (a) says “a person may stand as a candidate for election in any such geographical constituency only if, in such a manner as Parliament may prescribe, he or she has declared that he or she supports, or has otherwise identified himself or herself with one and only one of the lists related to that geographical constituency; and not with any lists of another party…”