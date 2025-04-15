Ranch hand hospitalized after stabbed at St Ignatius bar

A 23-year-old ranch hand of St Ignatius, Region Nine, is now hospitalized after being attacked and stabbed at a bar located in the community and Regional Commander of Division #9, Senior Superintendent Raphael Rose says the police are investigating.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Paul Robertson. He was stabbed at Jags Bar at about 3am on Monday morning.

Commander Rose told Stabroek News yesterday that while the incident was not reported to the police, he was made aware by a social media post and ranks visited the hospital and took a statement from the victim. The suspected has not been arrested.