Still no report on Mahaicony police killings

Three months after two Mahaicony men were fatally shot by police officers, families of the deceased are still awaiting answers, while the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) remain silent on the outcome of the investigations.

Despite repeated attempts by Stabroek News to contact Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken who oversees such matters no statement has been issued by either the GPF or PCA. The silence has only deepened frustrations among the relatives of Frederick Williams.

Williams and Roger Erwin Pierre were shot and killed by police ranks in January during what the GPF described as an attempt to subdue Pierre, who was attacking bystanders. Williams had allegedly intervened in the situation and both were shot. Post-mortem examinations confirmed that both men died from haemorrhaging due to multiple gunshot wounds.