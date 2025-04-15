Three months later…family still to receive report on Bartica nurse’s death

Three months after the sudden death of nurse Michal Wallerson, her family is still demanding answers and alleging a cover-up by medical and police authorities.

Wallerson, a nurse at the Bartica Regional Hospital (BRH), reportedly fell ill on December 28, 2024, after completing a 12-hour night shift. According to her family, she was taken to the hospital’s emergency department within an hour of leaving work but was denied immediate medical attention. A doctor allegedly told her brother, “We don’t come to take nobody out of car, the emergency comes to us.”

She was later discharged the same day, despite being unable to walk without assistance and without receiving a clear diagnosis. Wallerson was found dead the following day.