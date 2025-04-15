Trans Guyana gets approval for aircraft-based navigation systems

Trans Guyana Airways Limited (TGAL) yesterday announced that it has received approval from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to conduct RNAV (Area Navigation) – an instrument approach procedure that uses aircraft-based navigation systems.

A release from TGAL said that this is distinct from reliance on ground-based navigation systems for guidance to the runway for landing.

The significance of this technology, explained by TGAL’s, Director of Operations, Capt. Andre Farinha, is that TGAL’s aircraft operational safety on landing, particularly in poor weather conditions such as low visibility or heavy rain in the hinterland, will be substantially improved.