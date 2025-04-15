Jamaican rights group has safety concerns after ‘terrorist’ comment from police union boss

(Jamaica Gleaner) Human rights group Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) has expressed safety concerns based on comments from the head of the Jamaica Police Federation, who said JFJ would be a “true terrorist” if it does not support the police in an upcoming protest against police killings.

“I would hope that the good sergeant would see fit to retract her comments,” said JFJ’s executive director Mickel Jackson.

Speaking at a colleague’s funeral on Saturday, Sergeant Arleen McBean accused JFJ of not recognising the work of the police in reducing crimes such as murder.

“I would love for you to have placard, to speak to the family of police officers who have been gunned down by criminals. …If you can’t do that, Jamaicans for Justice, I classify you as a true terrorist,” she said.

The JFJ head said the JFJ has “always supported law enforcement” and McBean’s comments “were not only baseless, but inappropriate, reckless and unfortunate”.

“The only thing that could result from such a comment is that one would see threats being made against the organisation,” Jackson told The Gleaner on Monday.