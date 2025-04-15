Former PNM AG Jeremie endorses UNC; says T&T in crisis

(Trinidad Guardian) As he mounted a United National Congress (UNC) platform for the first time in his life last night, former People’s National Movement (PNM) attorney general John Jeremie, in endorsing UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, told the crowd, “I am the last man you would expect to see here tonight.”

Describing himself as a child of the PNM, Jeremie said, “I have fought many bitter battles. In our culture, it is frowned upon to change loyalties. I understand all the ways I could be harmed by being here.”

Jeremie traced his roots in the PNM, recalling, “I was a child of the PNM. My deceased mother worked for Eric Williams, and as a child, I spent hours outside a room waiting for my mom. At university, I was a PNM member. I served loyally as a PNM minister.”

He said the PNM, at a Harris Promenade, San Fernando meeting, recently spoke “in complimentary terms” about his work.

“Tonight, I speak to you as a patriot, it was always country first,” Jeremie said.

He called for an end to political division based on race, saying the ruling PNM had destroyed T&T’s economy.

“It is time for us to stop the race talk,” Jeremie said.

“The newspaper was filled with it, and it came from a PNM platform. At a meeting in Chaguanas, it was said that the UNC was using black Trinidadians to spread a message of hate.

“Tonight, as an educated black man with academic and national accomplishments, I stand here to endorse the UNC. I stand to reject that statement of hate.”

Jeremie recalled his personal history with Persad-Bissessar.

“I have known Kamla since she taught me English Language at the University of the West Indies more than 30 years ago. Later, when she transferred to law and came to Cave Hill, she was pregnant and struggled to attend lectures. I was happy to lend her the notes I had,” he said.

“She finished at the top of the class at the University of the West Indies,” he continued.

“Years later, while we stood on opposing sides, she served the people of Trinidad and Tobago. I viewed her as a patriot. I viewed her as a mother, grandmother, and friend. She has worked tirelessly for this country.”

Jeremie said the country faces serious threats under the PNM.

“The criminal element is threatening to overwhelm us all. That is not just my conclusion but the conclusion of the present Government, which declared a State of Emergency,” he said.

“The economy is beyond crisis. We have used up all our reserves in 10 years. All economic indicators suggest we are beyond crisis.”

Noting the country was on the cusp of the General Election, he said, “I ask you: Are you better off today than you were 10 years ago? The answer is no.

“I then ask, are you going to continue with those who have driven us to this point of crisis? I urge you to do as I will on April 28. I will work for the UNC. Ask your friends and relatives to do the same. Ignore the race talk and those who divide us on the basis of race.”

Persad-Bissessar later told the audience Jeremie’s words had her in tears. She said the PNM had failed the people of T&T, who have been suffering because of crime and high food prices.