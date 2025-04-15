Enact copyright legislation to safeguard our creatives

Dear Editor,

I have said it once, and I will say it again because it is important for our country and our creatives. It is long past time that the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports develops its consciousness and moves with urgency to recognize that the entertainment industry in Guyana remains a vast, untapped sector with incredible potential. If harnessed properly, this industry could empower thousands of young people, generate massive employment opportunities, and contribute significantly to the national economy and our global image. Yet, this potential continues to be stifled by the absence of one critical pillar: copyright legislation.

The Ministry continues to fail in seizing the opportunity that it must take to lead and lead it must. The Ministry, and by extension the Minister, must actively engage the Minister of Legal Affairs and the Attorney General to ensure that strong, enforceable copyright laws are enacted in Guyana. This legislation is essential to protect the intellectual property rights of artists, writers, designers, and all creative individuals. Without it, their work remains vulnerable to exploitation and theft.

The recent allegations made by New York-based American Guyanese designer Marissa Wilson against the Ministry of Tourism accusing it of using her designs and intellectual property without permission or credit, whether these claims are true or not, highlights how exposed and unprotected creatives are, even at the hands of the government or big corporations. This international embarrassment could have been avoided if Guyana had already implemented effective copyright protections. In such and similar instances, the courts would have been the final arbiter.

Copyright law is not simply about legal formality, it is about economic empowerment. It allows creators to own, control, and monetize their work. With proper protections in place, Guyanese creatives would be able to confidently produce and market their content, attract both domestic and foreign investment, and participate meaningfully in the global creative economy.

This is how many countries, particularly in the Caribbean and the wider Western world, have built thriving entertainment industries that contribute substantially to GDP, job creation, and cultural diplomacy. Guyana must follow suit. We must stop sidelining our creative talents and start treating them as a national asset.

The Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports must now rise above the limited focus on sport-related infrastructure, equipment distribution, and support for events that sometimes carry titles which to many, promote negative perceptions and behaviours among our youth. It is time for bold, transformational leadership. The time is now; we have waited long enough. Enact strong, balanced copyright legislation that safeguards our creatives, fuels the entertainment industry, and uplifts our people.

Sincerely,

Hon. Jermaine Figueira, M.P.