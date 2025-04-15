Help break the silence around male sexual abuse

Dear Editor,

“When a child is abused, the silence of adults is its own kind of violence.” — Jeanette Winterson

Around the world, 1 in 13 boys experiences sexual abuse. Many more are exploited or exposed to inappropriate sexual materials. These experiences have long-term negative consequences on boys’ health and well-being, with effects that ripple throughout society. Globally, sexual abuse is a painful and persistent issue that affects children of all backgrounds. However, while girls are more frequently identified as victims, the sexual abuse of boys is often overlooked—hidden beneath layers of stigma, socio-cultural norms, and a lack of institutional and family support.

Sexual violence against boys is consistently underreported and frequently disregarded. Boys are often taught from a young age to be tough, self-reliant, and unemotional. This social conditioning makes it difficult for male survivors to come forward. Shame, fear of not being believed, and concern about being labeled as weak or confused about their sexuality often lead to silence.

In many cases, the abuse is committed by someone the child knows—family members, neighbours, teachers, or trusted community figures. These perpetrators often use manipulation, threats, or grooming techniques to maintain control and secrecy. Boys, like girls, can be coerced, exploited, and emotionally damaged by sexual abuse.

The long-term effects of sexual abuse on boys can include anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, substance abuse, suicidal thoughts, difficulty forming healthy relationships, and involvement in petty to serious crimes. Because male survivors are less likely to access therapy or support services, their trauma often goes untreated. The lack of recognition of male victimhood can also cause boys to internalize their pain, leading to behavioural issues, aggression, or school dropouts. In some cases, they may come into conflict with the law—especially when their emotional distress is misunderstood or misdiagnosed.

ChildLinK, in collaboration with the Child Advocacy Centres, has supported and received reports from over 400 boys who have experienced sexual abuse. We are now in the fourth year of the global campaign Blue Umbrella Day (BUD)—an initiative dedicated to raising awareness about the unique ways we can better care for and protect boys from sexual violence.

Blue Umbrella Day is led by Family for Every Child, a UK-based global network, and is supported by 51 countries working together to have April 16th officially recognized as the International Day for Protecting Boys from Sexual Abuse. Want to help make a change? Support the BUD campaign by signing the international petition online. Your voice can help create a safer world for boys. Visit our social media pages for the link, or go directly to: 🔗 https://familyforeverychild.org/bud-signature-campaign/

Breaking the silence around male sexual abuse is not just about justice—it’s about healing. It’s about giving boys back their voices, their dignity, and their future. As a nation, Guyana must commit to protecting all children—girls and boys alike—from the trauma of sexual abuse. Because when we protect boys, we protect the strength and soul of our society.

Sincerely,

Lucria Rambalak

Advocacy/Communications Officer

ChildLinK Inc.