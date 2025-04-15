The two deceased teens should have been under the protective care of the Childcare & Protection Agency and Probation & Social Service

Dear Editor,

The two recent deaths of children in their early teens, one dying by suicide, who was reportedly being sexually abused in her home, and one who was shot dead as he attempted to rob a business place is troubling. Both of these children fall under the ambit of Childcare & Protection Agency (CPA) & Probation & Social Service (P&SS).

In the first case, that child should have been taken into protective care, based on the referral from the teachers, and in keeping with the Protection of Children Act. This Act makes provisions of the Director of CPA determining when a child needs protection and with the authority to remove that child immediately into safe custody and subsequently move to the Court for the Protection Order.

In the second case, this child’s family is admitting that he was out of control – following bad company. This child too could have come to the attention of the services of CPA and/or Probation & Social Services. The Probation & Social Services Officers have statutory functions and non-statutory functions in keeping with the Probation of Offenders Act, and one is to work with such youths for behaviour change that will keep them from contact with the law and build satisfying lives. There are many grown men today who had such encounters with Probation Officers and have had remarkable changes in their lives.

Sometime ago consultants made recommendations that the functions of the probation officers should be exclusive from the other social services of the Ministry of Human Services for improvement of the service in keeping with the Probation of Offenders Act, both the statutory and non-statutory functions. However, this is yet to be done, and for over four years there has not been an appointment of a Chief Probation Officer, which is a must according to the Probation of Offenders Act.

The Act is clear that there must be a Chief Probation Officer to train all staff; supervise the fieldwork and all case records of all probation officers. This means the Chief Probation Officer must be a career officer with the appropriate knowledge, skills and experience working as a probation officer.

More can be done and must be done for the protection of our children and youth, and to keep them on the straight and narrow by addressing the issues that has led to the choices of waywardness, to help them turn away from that lifestyle. This includes working with the family, and there must be ongoing public awareness of the programmes/services for children & families being offered by the Ministry of Human Services.

Sincerely,

Ann Greene

Retired Chief Probation Officer &

Former Director of Childcare & Protection Agency