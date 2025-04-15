CARIFTA-bound athletes sharpen form at competitive “CARIFTA vs The Rest” meet

Guyana’s CARIFTA Games-bound athletes gained valuable track time over the weekend as they went head-to-head with some of the country’s top senior athletes in a highly competitive meet held at the National Track and Field Centre (NTFC), West Coast Demerara.

Dubbed “CARIFTA vs The Rest,” the two-day meet served as a final competitive tune-up for Team Guyana before they head to the CARIFTA Games. The event, held on Saturday and Sunday, showcased fierce matchups and standout performances across sprint, middle-distance, jump, and throw events.

On the track, the standout performance in the sprints came from Guyana Defence Force’s Akeem Stewart, who blazed to 10.28 seconds in the men’s 100m final, ahead of teammate Keiron De Souza (10.54) and Marcus Roberts of Police Progressive (10.55). CARIFTA sprinter Ezekiel Millington placed fourth in a quick final, clocking 10.60.