GCC thrash Ogle by 245 runs to qualify for Demerara Zone semi-finals

MCYS/GCB U-21 National Inter-Club 50 Overs
Transport B knocked out by East Bank Eagles
Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) thrashed Ogle by a massive 254-run margin in the Demerara zone Under-21 Inter-Club Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport (MCYS)/Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) knockout 50-overs competition yesterday.
It was the quarter-final segment as East Bank Eagles also beat Transport B by three wickets at Transport.
Playing at Bourda, home side GCC racked up a massive 314-8 from their allotment of 50-overs while Ogle replied with 60 before being bowled out in the 25th over.