Slingerz, Santos register wins in Elite League Football

Elite League Season VII

League leader Slingerz FC maintained their unbeaten record while Santos returned to winning ways when the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League resumed on Sunday evening at the National Training Centre, Providence.

Slingerz downed Western Tigers 3-1. The only conversion of the first half occurred in the 11th minute ad Kemar Beckford found the back of the net.

Beckford would make his presence felt once, completing his brace in the 54th minute with a strike from the right side of the penalty area to double his side’s advantage.