Windies Women’s world cup hopes takes a hit with loss to Pakistan

ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Pakistan continued their dominant run in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier with a convincing 65-run victory over the West Indies at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The win marked their third consecutive triumph in the tournament, keeping them unbeaten and placing them firmly at the top of the standings. With only Bangladesh also undefeated so far, Pakistan are now in prime position to secure a spot at next year’s World Cup.

Batting first after winning the toss yesterday, Pakistan encountered early trouble when West Indies captain Hayley Matthews struck in the fourth over to remove Gull Feroza for just two runs. Muneeba Ali and Sidra Amin then combined to steady the innings, building a solid partnership that helped bring up the team’s fifty. Muneeba looked in good touch before falling leg-before to Afy Fletcher for 33.

The West Indies attack continued to chip away, with Karishma Ramharack and Fletcher maintaining pressure in the middle overs. Omaima Sohail and Aliya Riaz added 16 and 20 respectively, but it was Sidra Amin who provided the backbone of the innings with a composed 54 before being bowled by Ashmini Munisar. Pakistan managed to reach 191 before being dismissed with just one delivery left in their 50-over quota.

In reply, the West Indies innings got off to the worst possible start when Matthews was trapped lbw by Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana on the very first ball. Shemaine Campbelle tried to inject momentum but was run out for 14, and fellow opener Zaida James soon followed, also run out for just four. At 29 for three, the West Indies were on the back foot and never truly recovered.

There was a brief rebuilding effort from Jannillea Glasgow and Chinelle Henry, but both fell in the same over to left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu, further derailing the chase. Stafanie Taylor and Shabika Gajnabi offered some resistance, with Taylor scoring 17 before being caught by Muneeba off Rameen Shamim’s bowling. Gajnabi kept the scoreboard ticking with a determined 21 but was eventually bowled by Fatima Sana, who returned to lead the attack with impressive figures of three for 16.

Aaliyah Alleyne made a valiant effort to push the chase forward with 22 runs, but the lower order couldn’t withstand the pressure from Pakistan’s bowling unit. The West Indies were eventually bowled out for 126 in the 40th over, falling well short of the target.

The result keeps Pakistan’s perfect record intact and strengthens their position as one of the frontrunners for qualification to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. For the West Indies, the loss is a setback in their campaign, and they will now need to regroup quickly to stay in the race for a spot in the tournament.