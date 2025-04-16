Discipline over Motivation

Motivation is quite a beautiful thing.

Its rather similar to the feeling of a jolt of electricity that jumps you into action. Perhaps one moment, you scrolled past a nice TikTok that motivated you with a lifestyle that you wish to achieve, or even a quote and suddenly the world is yours to conquer. Focused, hungry even invincible as you set your mind on your goal and changing your habits. Four days later, you hit snooze, skipped the gym and avoid your assignments. Your fire is gone and there you remain looking for your next motivational high only for the cycle to repeat.

Why? Motivation is tied to emotion; therefore, it is fleeting. The foundation was shaky to begin with, of course the house will collapse. One might then ask, is there a better foundation?