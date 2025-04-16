22-storey Duke Tower to redefine Georgetown skyline

……guided by international construction expertise

A new 22-storey residential tower is set to transform Georgetown’s skyline as FASER Construction, a subsidiary of the Colombian real estate developer Proyectamos y Edificamos, leads construction on the Duke Street project.

Located on Duke Street, Kingston, the tower is being developed in partnership with Roraima Airways and international investors.

Conceptualized by Compass Realty Group and designed by internationally recognized architect Didier Rincon, Duke Tower embodies luxury, innovation, and tribute. It is envisioned as a monument to the legacy of Roraima Airways and the Gouveia family, pioneers in aviation and hospitality development in Guyana.

Once completed, the tower will house 131 upscale residential units, including 89 modern condominiums, with expansive views and refined interior finishes.

The construction is being spearheaded by FASER Construction, whose parent company, Proyectamos y Edificamos, boasts a long history of delivering transformative urban developments across Latin America. With decades of experience, the company specializes in general contracting, construction management, design-build projects, and sustainable building solutions. “The name Fraser Construction is synonymous with quality,” the company notes, emphasising its leadership and dedication to excellence in commercial construction.

FASER’s engineer, Camilo Fajardo, speaking at the project’s launch at the Pegasus Corporate Suites, highlighted the strength of international collaboration, saying, “Real success needs local knowledge.” He credited the partnership with Roraima Airways and New Hayven, a local merchant bank, for blending global standards with local expertise.

The Duke Tower’s world-class amenities will include swimming pool with a separate children’s pool, playground and half basketball court, full fitness centre with gym, yoga studio, steam room, and sauna; business and leisure facilities including a coworking space, party salon, boardroom, and movie room… social and recreational spaces such as a sports bar, playroom, and BBQ area. According to the company’s website layout, the Duke Tower aims to create better urban environments and meet the housing needs of various social classes, while Proyectamos y Edificamos brings a wealth of experience in real estate development, civil engineering, and urban planning.

This signals an evolution in Guyana’s residential infrastructure, bringing together Latin American’s sophistication design with Georgetown’s cultural and urban identity.