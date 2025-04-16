Azruddin Mohamed, drone operator withdraw complaints to police against each other

Drone Operator Nathan Prince yesterday withdrew his complaint at the Ruimveldt Police Station against businessman, Azruddin Mohamed who also then dropped his own against Prince.

Prince visited the Ruimveldt Police Sation in the company of his attorneys: Dexter Todd and Dexter Smartt. Mohamed was invited to the station and the complaint was withdrawn.

Last Tuesday, Prince told police that Mohamed had threatened him with a firearm and blocked his vehicle after he was caught flying a drone over the businessman’s property at Houston, East Bank Demerara.

Mohamed had told police that the allegations by Prince were false and had in turn requested that an investigation be conducted against Prince. As a result, he had filed a complaint.

Todd told reporters yesterday afternoon that Prince visited the station and gave a no further action statement. Todd highlighted that his client was not pressured into the decision. He outlined that the situation should not have escalated to this magnitude.

“My client went to the police and he has given a no further action statement and that is it. The thing about it, it is very clear. He has not been pressured”, Todd said.

Responding to a question posed, as to whether his client was still employed at Sheriff Security Services as Head of the Drone Unit, Todd replied in the negative while emphasizing that it was a mutual agreement with the employer.

“Well, I don’t know the reason why he is no longer employed there. I believe that is a mutual understanding between himself and his employee. I don’t want to get into that”, Todd said.

Prince addressed reporters and shared his perspective on the events that led to his retraction of the complaint against Mohamed. When questioned about his decision, he explained that his time at Sheriff Security Services was merely a job and that the incident in question was never part of the plan. He underlined the emotional toll it took on his loved ones, describing the devastation of seeing his friends and family in tears as he was arrested and placed in police custody. Prince firmly stated that the ordeal was both unnecessary and unwarranted, emphasizing that he suffered significant losses over matters unrelated to him.

“To begin, working at Sheriff was just a job, right? None of this was ever a part of the plan. And it was really devastating to know that it turned out to be seeing all my friends and family crying and all that. It was unnecessary and was totally uncalled for. I’ve lost so much for nothing, for issues that had nothing to do with me. And right now, I’m just glad that it’s over with and that Mr. Mohamed and I have come to a mutual agreement so the matter does not continue on from there”, he said.

Mohamed told reporters that Prince is talented and was forced to do things. He added that persons who are known to him spoke with Prince’s relatives. According to Mohamed, Prince did the right thing to withdraw his complaint. He highlighted that Prince’s decision was independently made. Mohamed said he learned about the decision a few minutes after Prince visited the Ruimveldt Station.

Right thing to do

“He did it of his own. I …learned of this minutes ago. I came down. I don’t even have an attorney here with me because it’s not needed. It’s just the right thing to do. He came.

He dropped the matter… and I forgive him. He was forced to do these things And I dropped everything. This young man is a very talented man.”

On April 7th, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) stated that they were investigating the report of a drone repeatedly flying over the residence of Mohamed.

Prince, then Head of the Drone Unit at Sheriff Security was highlighted as the main suspect. Mohamed and a principal of Sheriff Security have been engaged in a public feud for months. The flights took place during an operation by the Guyana Revenue Authority on April 5, to seize vehicles belonging to Mohamed over outstanding taxes.

Flying drones over private property is against aviation rules, the Director General (DG) of Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, Egbert Field had pointed out to this newspaper.

“It would be against our aviation directives, we are now formulating regulation for drones, but it is in contravention of the aviation directives of which the operator is in receipt of, and as such, that can jeopardize his operating license/permit. In the aviation directives, it speaks to items within it about the privacy of individuals”, he said.

On the GCAA website, posted are the following rules – “No person shall operate an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, irrespective of the dimensions or maximum weight of that aircraft, for the purposes of obtaining, recording, or transmitting information, whether in the visible spectrum or otherwise, unless that person has obtained written authorization from the Authority to obtain, record, or transmit such information.”

Also, “The Pilot in Command of an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle shall not fly the aircraft: e) over or near to private or public property without prior permission from the owner”.

Mohamed had told this newspaper in an interview that incident began when the drone hovered over his property for an extended period on April 5. However, the situation escalated further on the following day. Mohamed said that the same drone returned, flying as low as 15 feet above his property for approximately 20 minutes, capturing footage of his home.