Devonshire Castle man accused of breaching protection order

Kishan Maniram, 24, a labourer of Devonshire Castle, Essequibo Coast, was charged with breaching the protection order issued against him in relation to Amy Samaroo, 57, a businesswoman of Lot 160 Devonshire Castle, Essequibo Coast. The breach allegedly occurred on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at Lot 160 Devonshire Castle, Essequibo Coast.

On Friday, April 11, 2025, the accused appeared at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Tamieka Clarke and the charge was read to him. He pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor objected to bail, and the defendant was remanded to prison.

This case was adjourned April 22, 2025.