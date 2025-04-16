Guyana team in India over forensic sciences cooperation

A seven-member delegation from the Ministry of Home Affairs is currently in India to participate in high-level technical discussions for the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on January 17, 2025, between Guyana and the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) of India.

A release from the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the Guyanese delegation includes representatives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory (GFSL), and the Guyana Police Force. Members of the team are:

• Andre Ally – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs

• Charis Griffith – Deputy Director, Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory

• Anurag Srivastava – Forensic Scientist, Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory (Indian National)

• Mauwaveau Solomon – Science Officer (Trace Evidence), Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory

• Danielle Adonis – Science Officer (Chemistry), Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory

• Sonia Herbert – Senior Superintendent & Director, Guyana Police Force Academy

• Ray Marcurius – Deputy Superintendent & Officer-in-Charge, Police Crime Laboratory, Guyana Police Force

The delegation’s itinerary includes a formal visit to the National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, where they are being hosted for a three-day engagement.

This mission also coincides with the All-India Forensic Science Summit 2025, held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on April 14–15, 2025, under the theme: “Role of Forensic Science in Effective Implementation of New Criminal Laws and Combating Terrorism.”

The agreement signed in January outlines key areas such as:

• Establishment of an internationally accredited forensic science laboratory in Guyana

• Development of training programmes for law enforcement officers in forensic techniques and cybercrime investigation

• Curriculum design for forensic psychology and cybersecurity education

• Positioning Guyana as a regional hub for forensic training

• Joint research initiatives in forensic science and criminal justice innovation