Guyana’s territorial integrity remains seriously threatened – PM tells CELAC meeting

Prime Minister Mark Phillips on Wednesday told a Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) meeting in Honduras that Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity remains under serious threat.

His statement would be a clear reference to Venezuela which has gone as far as threatening to hold elections in Guyana’s county of Essequibo on May 25th this year despite the fact that the border controversy between the two countries is at the International Court of Justice. Venezuela has also built up its forces on Ankoko Island – half of which was seized from Guyana in 1966 – and engaged in belligerent actions including an incursion on March 1st into Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone and the harassing of oil production assets.

A release from his office said that Phillips restated Guyana’s commitment to regional integration, sustainable development, and peaceful coexistence with all of its neighbours, including Venezuela, during his address at the IX Summit of Heads of State and Governments of CELAC in Tegucigalpa.