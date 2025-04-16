Kebra Duncan to be sentenced over 2019 killing of man

Kebra Duncan is expected to be sentenced on May 22, 2025, following his guilty plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter in connection with the 2019 killing of Edino Jose.

Duncan appeared before Justice Nareshwar Harnanan at the High Court in Demerara on Tuesday, where he was initially arraigned to stand trial for the capital offence of murder. However, he entered a not guilty plea to the murder charge and instead admitted guilt to the lesser offence of manslaughter.

The charge against Duncan states that on September 15, 2019, he unlawfully killed 23-year-old Edino Jose during a violent altercation. According to a summary of the facts presented by State Prosecutor Preneeta Seeraj, the incident stemmed from a fight between the two men, during which Duncan claimed that Jose had attacked him with a broken beer bottle.