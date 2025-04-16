Labour Ministry launches safety awareness campaign in Mahdia

The Ministry of Labour’s (MoL) Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department, last week officially launched its Occupational Safety and Health Awareness Campaign under the theme “Revolutionizing Health and Safety: The Role of AI and Digitization at Work” in Mahdia, Mining District #2, Region Eight, as part of its commitment to fostering a culture of safety, health, and rights awareness within the mining sector, a MoL release announced.

This initiative is being carried out in collaboration with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), the Ministry of Health (MoH), and the Guyana Mining School and Training Centre (GMSTC), and is designed to increase miners’ awareness of operational safety through targeted one-on-one engagements, the distribution of educational materials, and focussed discussions on key safety topics.