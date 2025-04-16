Man charged with firing gun, damaging tyres granted $230,000 bail

Stating that the constitution has procedures that have to be followed, Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty yesterday granted bail of $230,000 to 25-year-old Jamal Halley who was charged with possession of a firearm without a licence, discharging a gun in a public place and damaging four tyres.

He also faced a charge of possession of ammunition without a licence, Haynes pled not guilty to all charges.

It is alleged that Haynes on Friday 14th of March at Albouystown, Georgetown damaged four car tyres valued at $60,000, property of Anthony George.