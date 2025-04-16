Only dealers with valid licence can purchase gold – ministry warns

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) yesterday issued a stern warning to miners on selling gold to unlicensed traders, as Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat announced that it was part of a national sensitization on gold trading.

Yesterday’s notice will be interpreted as connected to the US sanctions against major gold dealers Nazar Mohamed and Azruddin Mohamed.

“The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR), and its agencies – specifically the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) – reminds the public that only individuals or entities holding a valid gold dealer’s licence issued by the Guyana Gold Board (GGB), or a valid trader’s licence issued by the GGMC, are legally permitted to purchase gold in Guyana,” a notice issued by the GGMC last evening stated.