Over 160 graduate with technical and vocational skills under WIIN programme

One hundred sixty-three graduates recently completed technical and vocational courses under the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN), in collaboration with training partners City and Guilds and Nations Inc.

The ceremony was the highlight of the second day of the ‘We Lift 5’ event. The graduating cohort comprised 102 women and 61 men, demonstrating the programme’s broad reach.

Graduates are now skilled in critical and in-demand trades, including carpentry, electrical installation, welding, and plumbing, a Ministry of Human Services and Social Security press release stated.