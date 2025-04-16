Responses to the needs of our ever-changing elderly and mentally challenged societies must also evolve

Dear Editor,

As I move through our communities and engage in public communications, I am increasingly witnessing a troubling trend: elderly citizens being abandoned, or their caregivers becoming overwhelmed by the immense responsibility of caring for them.

Our elders are the foundation of our society, and their well-being must remain a top priority. We should continue to improve facilities and expand programmes that support a dignified and comfortable retirement for our aging population.

Mental health is another critical area of concern. The emotional and psychological challenges faced by the elderly often leave caregivers feeling frustrated and under-resourced.

I believe more flexible and supportive care options should be made available. For instance, care homes or community centers could offer short-term daytime or overnight accommodations for elderly individuals, allowing caregivers who work long hours or have emergencies to ensure their loved ones are safe and well cared for.

Additionally, these centers should incorporate recreational activities that help keep the elderly mentally engaged and emotionally stable. Mentorship programmes that allow them to share their wisdom and experiences with younger generations could also foster a sense of purpose and involvement, helping them feel valued and connected.

While I acknowledge the efforts made at the national level to care for our senior citizens, I urge the relevant authorities to continue evolving and strengthening these initiatives to meet the needs of an ever-changing society.

Sincerely,

Blane R bunbury

Public Communications Analyst