Umpire Baksh passes on in Queens

Dear Editor,

It is with sadness I learnt about the passing of famous, popular umpire Baksh. The funeral is today.

Nannie Baksh or Umpire Baksh or Teacher Baksh as he was called passed away on Sunday night after a fall at home.

A tribute and wake was held at the Richmond Hill Masjid Monday night. The prayer hall was packed with Guyanese of all faiths, including Swami Aksharananda, Pandits, imams, and pastors. Many paid tribute— good nature, humorous, warm, highly respected.

Baksh was an outstanding educator and family man. He was highly revered. Those who followed cricket knew him well and students respected his educating skills. He produced some of the best Common Entrance students. He taught in several schools in Guyana to share his knowledge. But he was better known as a national and international cricket umpire.

He was born in Good Hope Canal No 1 Polder. He was educated at the famous McGillivray CM School where his school mates were Major Joe Singh, Asgar Ally (former senior minister of Finance), Professor Ramnarine, Pt. Narinedat Seodat, Dr Tara Singh, among others.

In New York, he taught for several years at a denominational school until his retirement. He was a proud son of Guyana and traveled yearly to his homeland.

He will be missed.

Yours faithfully,

Vishnu Bisram