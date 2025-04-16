Under no circumstances are the same scopes used for both upper and lower gastrointestinal procedures

Dear Editor,

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) acknowledges and appreciates the concerns raised in the letter published in the Stabroek News on Monday, April 14, 2025, titled `I have questions about GPHC following a recent colonoscopy examination minus anesthesia.’ First and foremost, we empathize with the patient’s discomfort during the procedure and thank her for bringing forward her concerns. We also welcome the opportunity to clarify our practices surrounding endoscopic procedures, particularly colonoscopies.

At GPHC, patient safety, comfort, and quality of care remain our highest priorities. While sedation is routinely used in healthcare settings to aid comfort during endoscopic procedures, GPHC currently performs some endoscopic and colonoscopic procedures without routine sedation. This approach is primarily driven by the high volume of cases we manage and the ongoing need to maintain equitable access to these essential services.

That said, patient safety and comfort remain top priorities. For upper gastrointestinal endoscopies, we use local anaesthetics, such as lignocaine sprays, to minimize discomfort. Our clinical teams continuously monitor patients throughout all procedures. Based on a thorough assessment conducted by our team of medical professionals, sedation is offered selectively to individuals with higher anxiety levels, lower pain tolerance, or specific medical indications.

Patient needs, available resources, and global best practices always guide our clinical decisions. As our capacity expands, we are committed to improving access to safe sedation options for all appropriate cases. In the interim, our focus remains on:

• Enhanced pre-procedure counseling to help patients understand what to expect,

• Skilled and patient-centred procedural techniques to minimize discomfort and

• Careful patient selection to determine the most appropriate method for each case.

GPHC is staffed by a dedicated team of experienced gastroenterologists who uphold best practices in all procedures. We wish to categorically reassure the public that under no circumstances are the same scopes used for both upper and lower endoscopic procedures. Each type of procedure is performed using dedicated standard scopes, and the hospital currently has eight (8) scopes in service comprising:

• 3 endoscopes (for upper GI procedures),

• 3 colonoscopes (for lower GI procedures), and

• 2 bronchoscopes (for airway and lung examinations).

Additionally, in 2024 alone, GPHC performed 13,857 surgical procedures across five distinct categories. Of these, 3,878 were conducted in the Main Operating Theatre and 2,236 in the Minor Operating Theatre—where colonoscopies and endoscopies are typically performed. Specifically, 232 colonoscopies and 414 endoscopies were completed during that period. These numbers reflect our high service demand, which limits the feasibility of offering routine sedation to all patients.

We remain grateful to the public for their feedback, which is essential as we continue to review, evolve, and improve our services in alignment with global best practices and local realities. GPHC remains committed to delivering safe, effective, and compassionate patient care.

Yours faithfully,

Stacy Peters

Communications Manager

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation