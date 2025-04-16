Captain Ramdeholl steers Guyana U15s to victory over Trinidad and Tobago

CWI Rising Stars U15
A composed and commanding innings from captain Richard Ramdeholl led the Guyana Under-15 team to a six-wicket win over Trinidad and Tobago in their opening match of the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 tournament, held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua yesterday.
Chasing 169 for victory, Guyana overcame early setbacks thanks to a steady 64 from Ramdeholl, who anchored the innings with maturity beyond his years. He was ably supported by vice-captain Brandon Henry, who contributed a crucial 39, as the pair rebuilt the innings and carried their side home with poise.