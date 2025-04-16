GOA boss Munroe re-elected GTTA President

Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) President Godfrey Munroe was re-elected to the helm of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) when the entity staged its annual general meeting and electoral congress on Sunday.

Staged at the GOA headquarters in Liliendaal, Munroe was given another term at the helm of the association after being elected unopposed. Meanwhile, Ramdeo Kumar was elected to the Senior Vice-President portfolio, defeating Linden Johnson 8-4. Johnson will now serve as the Junior Vice-President.

The other members of the committee are Andrew Daly [Secretary], Deidre Baynes-Edghill [Treasurer], Leona Kyte [Assistant Treasurer], and two-time Olympian Chelsea Edghill [Assistant Secretary].

Attorney-at-law Emily Dodson served as the elections returning officer.