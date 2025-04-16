Sports

Mil Ballers, Wolves register wins in Bartica Regatta Football

Mil Ballers and Wolves recorded contrasting wins when the Bartica Football Association ‘Regatta Knockout Championship’ commenced on Monday evening at the Community Centre Ground.

Mil Ballers brushed aside Lazio 4-1. Rayon Hall handed Mil Ballers the initial advantage as he broke the deadlock in the 19th minute. The lead proved to be short-lived as Lazio equalised in the form of Jaydon Allen two minutes later.

However, Mil Ballers retook the lead via Hall, who completed his brace in the 35th minute.

