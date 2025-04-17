Common mistakes to avoid on a B1/B2 Visitor Visa

Ask-the-Consul Installment 25-04

In this edition of our Ask-the-Consul, we will provide important information on how to use your B1/B2 nonimmigrant visa correctly to avoid penalties and ensure smooth visits to the United States. The following FAQs address common scenarios that could result in visa cancellation, deportation, and/or future visa ineligibility.

Can I work in the United States on a tourist (B1/B2) visa?

No, you cannot work in the United States on a tourist visa. Engaging in employment without proper authorization is a violation of your visitor visa status and can result in deportation and future visa ineligibility.

Please note that informally assisting in a family business like a restaurant, salon, workshop or providing caretaking services, etc. for payment is considered employment and is a violation of your visitor visa status.

I’ve been spending 5 – 6 months in the United States on my visitor’s visa, leaving just before the 6-month mark. Could this affect my future visa applications?

Yes, frequent long stays in the United States on a non-immigrant visa can raise concerns about your intent to return to your home country. This may affect your ability to obtain future visas, as it may be perceived that you are using the visa to live and work in the United States rather than for temporary visits. Your current visa may also be revoked if your travel pattern suggests that you are “gaming the system” to effectively live and work in the United States on your B1/B2 visa.

During my last visit, I overstayed by a few months. Is it okay for me to use my visa to travel to the United States again?

Overstaying your permitted time during a previous visit can have serious consequences for your ability to travel to the United States in the future. If you overstayed by more than 180 days but less than one year, you may be barred from re-entering the U.S. for three years. If you overstayed by one year or more, you may be barred for 10 years. Additionally, even if your overstay was as short as one day, it could still affect your eligibility to use your current visa or obtain a new one.

If you choose to use your current visa after overstaying during a prior visit, you will likely be refused entry into the United States.

I visited my cousin’s college and love it! Can I enroll in a full-time academic program if I entered the United States on a tourist visa?

No, you cannot enroll in a full-time academic program on a tourist visa. You must obtain a student visa (F-1 or M-1) to study in the United States. Learn more about the student visa process at

https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/us-visas/study.html.

Can I use U.S. public insurance, like Medicaid, for medical treatment while on a visitor’s (B1/B2) visa?

No, using U.S. public funds for medical treatment while on a visitor’s visa is not permitted. Visitor visa holders are expected to have sufficient funds to cover their medical expenses during their stay in the United States. Utilizing U.S. public funds for medical treatment can result in visa revocation and affect future visa applications.

I exaggerated my ties to Guyana on my visa application and during the interview. Is this a serious offence?

Yes, providing false information on your visa application is considered fraud and can result in visa revocation, deportation, and a permanent ban from entering the United States.

Does an arrest in the United States or elsewhere affect my B1/B2 visa and my ability to visit the U.S. in the future?

Yes! An arrest, whether in the United States or elsewhere, can affect your B1/B2 visa and your ability to visit the U.S. Your current visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and any future visa applications may be denied depending on the seriousness of the crime.

“Ask the Consul” is a monthly column from the U.S. Embassy answering questions about U.S. immigration law and other Consular topics. Detailed information about visas can be viewed at https://gy.usembassy.gov/, https://ais.usvisa-info.com/, and https://travel.state.gov/. Information about American Citizen Services can be found at https://gy.usembassy.gov/u-s-citizen-services/https://travel.state.gov/.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to prepare their own documents and avoid third-party advice. Consular processes change frequently, and non-U.S. government advisors often provide inadequate or inaccurate information. Please contact our Visa Information Service Center using the contact information at https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-gy/niv/information/contact_us if you have general visa questions.