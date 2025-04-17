10% tariff meeting yields optimism, little info to public

A meeting on Monday on the US 10% tariff on imports from Guyana and the prospect of the much higher 38% levy after 90 days has produced little information to the public on the government’s strategy and the impact it will have on affected businesses here.

Convened on Monday morning at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, the meeting also involved the heads of the business bodies but they too have provided no post-meeting perspectives.

“The 10% it’s a temporary something from the US for 90 days so there’s no guarantee that it will stick at 10% but the VP and Minister of Finance they were quite optimistic that they can have discussions with the US and even get the entire thing removed but worst case scenario we have to go down the road of thinking what if we don’t get this removed then we have to look at what is a comfortable tariff that we will be able to compete with the other countries that will produce the same thing that we will produce they’ll even know the unique products that we have that nobody else has for us to be able to still sell and compete and gain a good profit”, a source who was present at the discussions told Stabroek News.