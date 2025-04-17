Biker dies in Mandela Ave collision with truck

A motorcyclist died yesterday afternoon following a collision with a speeding truck along Mandela Avenue.
The crash occurred around 3:05 pm as the truck, travelling east along the road, slammed into the motorcycle, killing the rider instantly. Eyewitnesses recounted the crash, which brought traffic in the area to a halt.
The deceased is believed to be a foreigner. The driver of the truck has since been taken into custody and is being held at the La Penitence Police Station as investigations continue.