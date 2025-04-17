Caribbean Court of Justice celebrates 20th anniversary

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) yesterday celebrated its 20th anniversary with an Interfaith Service of Reflection and Prayer at the Queen’s Hall, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

The ceremony was attended by the President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Christine Carla Kangaloo and brought together members of the Judiciary of Trinidad and Tobago, representatives from the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, representatives of various faiths from the Inter-Religious Organisation and regional stakeholders among others, a release from the CCJ said.

Delivering the address at the event, Sophia Chote SC, Attorney-at-Law and Commissioner of the Regional Judicial and Legal Services Commission commended the Court stating “the achievements of the CCJ are the achievements of our region. We continue to have Commissions which are responsible, and which ensure that the CCJ’s Bench is populated only with the best. The Judges themselves are acutely aware of their responsibility to the region and discharge their duties with diligence and integrity. The Registrar and her staff and other arms of the organisation continue to perform their duties with responsibility and innovation. The educational arm of the CCJ has had valuable outreach with judges, lawyers, and law students throughout the region.”