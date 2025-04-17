China respects all nations’ sovereignty, territorial integrity

-Chargé d’ Affaires says after question raised about border controversy

Addressing the border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela, China’s Chargé d’ Affaires Huang Rui yesterday said that Beijing respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

He was addressing a press briefing at the Chinese Embassy on Mandela Avenue.

There has been growing interest in China’s position on the border controversy given Venezuela’s menacing behaviour towards Guyana in the backdrop of the close ties between Caracas and Beijing.