Drone operator refused permission to leave country as bonded to ministry – police

The police force last night said that drone operator Nathan Prince was denied permission to leave the country yesterday as he was bonded to the government and had not supplied the requisite written permission.

Prince was recently the subject of a police probe after he was accused of flying a drone for the Sheriff Group over the residence of businessman Azruddin Mohamed.

On Wednesday, Prince and Mohamed withdrew complaints against each other.

Yesterday, Prince was denied permission to leave the country and this sparked an outcry. The police last night provided an explanation.

It said that Prince was attempting to leave Guyana through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport for Antigua on Liat Flight # LI-333. While being processed by an Immigration Officer at, the immigration records revealed that Prince is “Contractually Bonded” to the Government of Guyana by virtue of a Memo from the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Public Service to Deputy Chief Immigration Officer, dated 29th October, 2022.

As a condition of this contracted obligation, Prince required the permission of the Ministry of Public Service in order to travel out of Guyana. This is a standard condition in these contractual obligations, the police said.

It said that its records showed that on the 17th March, 2023 Prince obtained such a written permission from the Ministry of Public Service which enabled him to leave the country to travel to Colombia.

On the 24th November, 2023, the police said that Prince obtained another written permission from the Ministry of Public Service, which facilitated him to leave the country to travel to the United Arab Emirates.

On the 14th June, 2024 Prince obtained another written permission from the Ministry of Public Service which facilitated him to leave the country to travel to the United Kingdom.

“Unfortunately, Mr Nathan Alphaeus Hermon Prince did not present any such written permission to the Immigration Officer earlier today (Wednesday, April 16, 2025). As a result, he was refused permission to leave Guyana”, the police stated.