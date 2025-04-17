Meten-Meer-Zorg man pleads guilty to burning wife to death

A man accused of killing his wife by setting her on fire in 2020 pleaded guilty to the capital offence of murder yesterday before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall at the High Court in Demerara.

The accused, identified only as Gowkaran, admitted to murdering 47-year-old Debbie Singh on April 9, 2020. The plea was entered during a hearing in which the court was presented with an agreed statement of facts read by state prosecutor Muntaz Ali.

According to the statement, Gowkaran, who was 49 years old at the time of the offence, lived with the victim and their twin one-year-old children, Priya and Parmanand, at Lot 198 West Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara.