Northwest man for trial over murder of sister

A man from the northwest was arraigned yesterday and pleaded not guilty to the 2019 murder of his sister. Randy Cozier, entered the plea before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall at the High Court in Demerara.

The charge read that on July 3, 2019, Cozier murdered 30-year-old Cynthia Cozier. His trial is scheduled to begin on April 22, 2025.

According to reports, the incident occurred at Cynthia’s home at Waramuri Village, Moruca, North West District.