Some Essequibo rice farmers dumping paddy, two mills now taking more

With some of them being forced to dump their harvest, frustrated farmers along the Essequibo Coast yesterday continued to complain about the plight of their paddy but hope has risen as two mills are taking in more and there is an option for transport to Parika along with a promise of more drying facilities.

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha met with more than one hundred rice farmers yesterday at the Anna Regina Secondary School auditorium and announced a series of immediate relief measures aimed at supporting them through ongoing challenges.

Stabroek News yesterday reported that around 40 trucks laden with paddy were lined up near mills in the Region Two area. Many of these farmers waited for days, even weeks, hoping for mills to begin purchasing. But delays in processing and storage saw some paddy begin to rot while still in trailers—forcing a number of farmers to dump their produce altogether.