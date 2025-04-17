Is it about time we consider localized police departments under jurisdiction of mayoral authorities?

Dear Editor,

The recent Stabroek News article titled “Joint probe of killing of Linden men underway” has once again brought into sharp focus the urgent and longstanding question of police accountability and the structure under which our law enforcement agencies operate. While the report notes that a joint probe is in progress, such investigations, however well-intentioned, often serve as temporary salves to deeper, systemic issues—chief among them, the distance between the police force and the communities they serve.

It is within this context that we must seriously consider whether the time has come for local police departments, particularly in towns like Linden, to fall under the jurisdiction of their respective mayoral authorities. A decentralized policing model—where municipal leadership has oversight of the local police—can foster greater accountability, transparency, and responsiveness to the specific needs and concerns of local populations.

At present, the centralized nature of policing often creates a perception of impunity and detachment. When a tragedy occurs, such as the killing of the Linden men, it is not just the lives lost that haunt us, but the growing public mistrust that follows. Placing the police under the authority of mayors could bridge this gap. Local leaders, being closer to the people and more directly accountable, are better positioned to ensure that law enforcement reflects the values and expectations of the community.

This is not to suggest that such a transition would be simple or without challenges. It would require legal reform, adequate resourcing, and robust checks and balances to prevent the politicization of policing. Nonetheless, in a democratic society, public safety must be balanced with civil rights, and the guardians of the law must themselves be subject to local oversight. The lives lost in Linden must not be in vain. Let this moment prompt a serious national dialogue about reforming our systems, so that justice is not only done but seen to be done.

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard