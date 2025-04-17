To compel someone to join a list of candidates for office is a violation of a basic right

Dear Editor,

Reference is made to “Ram moves to court over right of independent candidates to stand for election in geographical constituencies” (Apr 16). I salute the chartered accountant for his courage to file this constitutional case in court. I wish if other lawyers can display his courage to speak out on rights violations and inconsistencies in the constitution. He is among a few of us who spoke out against authoritarianism from the 1960s onwards. Article 160 (2)(a) violates the rights of an individual to be independent of association.

This court case on the right of individuals to pursue elective office is long overdue. The denial of an individual to run for national office, as an independent, is a violation of one’s natural and human rights and against the UN charter on human rights, of which Guyana is a treaty member. It is most unfortunate that no other lawyer or individual, besides Ram and the lawyer on record who filed the case, has recognized that the constitution has violated basic rights of an adult citizen to seek elective office as an independent. If this was in Trinidad, human rights lawyer Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj would have gone to court since the proclamation of the constitution or amendment barring anyone to run from office as an independent. And he would have won.

It is glaring that the Guyana constitution violates a fundamental, basic right of an individual to seek elective office. I raised this issue with Mr Maharaj, who served as Attorney General of T&T, who is of the view that the Guyana constitution infringes on the rights of citizen to run as an independent. He said that law on the face of it is unconstitutional. Several other senior counsels I engaged in Trinidad are also unanimously of the view that the law is unconstitutional. They encourage a challenge. I am pleased Chris Ram has taken up the challenge. Mr. Maharaj cited the “Cess Case” in the Court of Appeal in Trinidad in which he and Dr. Fenton Ramsahoye appeared and won on the right of their clients to be “independent of association”. The government or a constitution cannot compel someone to join an association or a list of candidates for office. It is a violation of a basic right.

As Senior Counsel Maharaj stated, the right of association also guarantees, by the court, the right of non-association, meaning to be independent of others. The Guyana constitution mandates that to run for national office, one must run as a member of an organization or party. That forces an individual to join an association (party) which is unconstitutional, infringing on the rights of individuality. In democracies like USA, Canada, UK, Germany, India, Australia, New Zealand, etc. individuals can run for office as independents. Guyana may be the only country, or among a few, in which a person cannot run for national office as an independent. Even authoritarian states like Russia and China allow independent candidates.

It is not clear from your news report whether the Ram case seeks the right of an individual to pursue elective office as an independent only to represent a geographical region or also to run for President. It must be both as the constitution violates a citizen’s right to pursue both offices.

In Guyana, the law requires one to be named as a Presidential candidate of a list of candidates (of a party). The Presidential candidate name also appears as head of the party in each of the ten regions from which geographical candidates are elected based on a proportion (or plurality) of the votes cast in the particular region. The votes obtained in each of the ten regions are also aggregated to garner top-up seats. If the Presidential nominee does not win the Presidency, he or she can be selected as a top up MP. An individual must also have the right to run as an independent for President and if failing to be elected as President must also have the right to be a geographical representative (if meets the requirements) and also be eligible to be selected as MP if garner the required proportional votes for a seat or more.

The independent Presidential candidates should also have the right to appoint MPs if polled enough votes for multiple seats. In South Africa, independents were also prohibited from seeking elective office under the 1994 constitution. Following a challenge in court, before a judicial ruling, the parliament passed an amendment two years ago allowing independents to run for any office. An independent presidential candidate who failed to win the Presidency can appoint himself and others to parliament if garners enough votes for seats. South Africa also has a PR electoral system as Guyana.

The political parties in Guyana’s parliament should not wait for a court ruling in the violation of citizen’s basic right to run for office. They can address the infringement of the democratic right of independents to seek elective office by passing a basic straightforward amendment to address that issue. Such an amendment would right a historic wrong against independent candidacies.

Sincerely,

Dr. Vishnu Bisram (PhD Pol)